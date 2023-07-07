West Yorkshire morning traffic update: Delays on the M62 due to long-term construction

Incidents

M1 - Delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J41 A650 (Carrgate) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph in the construction area.

Congestion

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A162 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

A1 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Coal Pit Lane. Average speed ten mph.

Road Closures

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Headland Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Headland Lane both ways between High Street and Long Lane.

Kilpin Hill Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Kilpin Hill Lane both ways between A638 Halifax Road and Harewood Avenue.

Garfit Hill, Birstall - Road closed due to electricity work on Garfit Hill both ways between A643 Church Lane and B6122 Muffit Lane.

Staups Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Staups Lane both ways from A58 Godley Lane to Kell Lane.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Stretchgate Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to telecoms work on Stretchgate Lane both ways between Albert Drive and Reservoir Road.

Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Canal Road both ways between A6026 Wakefield Road and Fall Lane.

Roadworks

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

A19 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A19 Selby Road both ways at Butcher Lane.

M62, Lofthouse - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A638, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Halifax Road at Cullingworth Street.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Break Neck.

