News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure

West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Friday, May 19

Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Friday, May 19.

By Kara McKune
Published 19th May 2023, 07:50 BST- 2 min read

Incidents

A1 - Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Congestion

Your morning traffic update for West YorkshireYour morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
Most Popular

M62 - Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Road Closures

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darkfield Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Ashdene Grove and Askam Avenue.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Back Henrietta Stree, Batley - Road closed due to electricity work on Back Henrietta Street One Way Street from Fleming Street to Upper Commercial Street.

Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Kershaw Drive, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street, Luddenden, to Buttress Lane.

Roadworks

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Doncaster Road at Pinfold Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A644 Huddersfield Road near Armitage Street.

A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A649 Wakefield Road near The Sun Inn.

Related topics:West Yorkshire