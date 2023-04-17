Incidents

M62 - Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area. Congestion is not being helped by the ongoing roadworks. Travel time is around 15 minute.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

A58 - Slow traffic on A58 Godley Road both ways at Godley Branch Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation for gas main work.

A644 - Queueing traffic on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). In the construction area. A lane closure is in place.

Congestion

M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M1 - Average speed 15 mph on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse).

Road closures

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Grandstand Road, Lawns - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

College Road, Gildersome - Road closed due to gas main work on College Road both ways between A62 Gelderd Road and B6126 Harthill Parade.

Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to telecoms work on Wellhouse Lane both ways from Quarryfields to Flash Lane.

Pinnar Lane, Southowram - Road closed due to construction on Pinnar Lane both ways between Bank Top and Coalpit Lane.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Roadworks

Stanley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Stanley Road both ways at Stanley Street.

George Street - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on George Street both ways at West Parade.

Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Peacock Avenue.

Wesley Street - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Wesley Street between Millfields and Ventnor Way.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

High Street - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on High Street between Rathlin Road and Kirkgate.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

A651 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A651 Oxford Road at A643 Church Lane.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Bradford Road at B6121 Hunsworth Lane.

Cain Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.

Bank Top - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.

A6026 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6026 Wakefield Road near the Volunteer Arms, Copley.