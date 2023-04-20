Incidents

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). The earlier vehicle fire has cleared and residual delays are due to the ongoing roadworks. In the construction area. Travel time is around 10 minute.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

A58 - Queueing traffic on A58 Godley Road, Halifax, both ways at Godley Branch Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation for gas main work.

Congestion

M1 - Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Road closures

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Warmfield Lane, Normanton - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lawns - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

College Road, Gildersome - Road closed due to gas main work on College Road both ways between A62 Gelderd Road and B6126 Harthill Parade.

Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.

Whewell Street, Birstall - Road closed due to construction on Whewell Street both ways between A652 Bradford Road and A643 Low Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Jackson's Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Pinnar Lane, Southowram - Road closed due to construction on Pinnar Lane both ways between Bank Top and Coalpit Lane.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to telecoms work on Steps Lane both ways between Albert Road and Willow Clough.

Roadworks

Northfield Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

High Street - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on High Street between Rathlin Road and Kirkgate.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

A651 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A651 Oxford Road at A643 Church Lane.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Bradford Road at B6121 Hunsworth Lane.

Cain Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane, Southowram.