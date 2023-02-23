Incidents

M62 - Exit ramp closed due to burst water main on M62 Eastbound at J30 A642 (Rothwell).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congestion

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Prospect Street, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on Prospect Street both ways from A58 New Bank to Cowroyd Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodgson Lane, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Hodgson Lane both ways from B6125 to A58 Whitehall Road.

Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.

Beancroft Road, Castleford - Road closed due to gas main work on Beancroft Road both ways between Barnes Road and Roundhill Road.

Commercial Street Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road at Daleside.

M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on A58 Halifax Road near The Tannery Restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.

Smawthorne Lane - Give take traffic due to utility work on Smawthorne Lane both ways near St Michael's Close.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad