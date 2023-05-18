News you can trust since 1853
West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Thursday, May 18

This is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Thursday, May 18.

By Kara McKune
Published 18th May 2023, 08:09 BST- 2 min read

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.

Your morning traffic update for West YorkshireYour morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
A58 - Queueing traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound at A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

Congestion

A1 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A162 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

M1 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.

Road Closures

Darkfield Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Ashdene Grove and Askam Avenue.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Back Henrietta Stree, Batley - Road closed due to electricity work on Back Henrietta Street One Way Street from Fleming Street to Upper Commercial Street.

Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Kershaw Drive, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Buttress Lane.

Roadworks

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Doncaster Road at Pinfold Drive.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A644 Huddersfield Road near Armitage Street.

A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A649 Wakefield Road near The Sun Inn.

