Incidents

A62 - Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A62 Gelderd Road. Eastbound at M62 J27 (Gildersome).

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and A1(M). Average speed 25 mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Old Bank Road both ways between A638 Wakefield Road and Hollinroyd Road.

Milton Drive - Road closed due to water main work on Milton Drive both ways between Forge Lane and Milton Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Street, Featherstone - Road closed due to gas main work on Andrew Street both ways from A645 Wakefield Road to St Martins Close.

Darkfield Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to gas main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Pontefract Road and Ashdene Grove.

Westfield Road, Cleckheaton - Road closed due to construction on Westfield Road both ways between B6117 New North Road and Jeremy Lane.

Roadworks

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A629 Keighley Road at Beechwood Road, Ovenden, Halifax.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Bramston Street at Thomas Street, Brighouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A643 Elland Road near The New Inn.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Appleyard Road, Mytholmroyd

A646 Market Street, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Market Street at Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

B6123 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6123 Scotchman Lane at Howley Park Close.

Charlestown Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North, Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Bottom - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Gibbet Street - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Westholme Road, Halifax