Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Incidents

M62 - Queueing traffic and delays on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to before J25 (Brighouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 25 minute.

M62 - Slow traffic and delays on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to after J31 (Castleford). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

M62 - Exit ramp closed due to burst water main on M62 Eastbound at J30 A642 (Rothwell). Traffic is coping well.

A642 - Queueing traffic on A642 Aberford Road at Lake Lock Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation. Travel time is around 15 minute.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of three minutes on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 30 mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Back Cavendish Terrace, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Back Cavendish Terrace One Way Street from West Hill Street to Heywood Place.

Prospect Street, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on Prospect Street both ways from A58 New Bank to Cowroyd Place.

Hodgson Lane, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Hodgson Lane both ways from B6125 to A58 Whitehall Road.

Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

Wood Bottom Lane, Hipperholme - Road closed due to water main work on Wood Bottom Lane both ways between Mill Hill Lane and Half House Lane.

Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.

Beancroft Road, Castleford - Road closed due to gas main work on Beancroft Road both ways between Barnes Road and Roundhill Road.

Commercial Street Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.

Roadworks

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road at Daleside.

M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on A58 Halifax Road near The Tannery Restaurant.

West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.

A639 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A639 Ackworth Road at Elm Park.