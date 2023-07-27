West Yorkshire morning traffic update: Severe delays across the M1 and M62

Incidents

M1 - Slow traffic on M1 Northbound from J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) to J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Travel time is around 15 minute.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Travel time is around 20 minute.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Congestion

M1 - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Road Closures

Croftlands, Batley - Road closed due to gas main work on Croftlands both ways from Alderney Road to A653 Leeds Road.

Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Boothroyd Lane both ways between St Matthew Road and High Street.

Washer Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Washer Lane both ways between Upper Washer Lane and A6026 Wakefield Road.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Parkinson Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on Parkinson Lane both ways from Francis Street to Mayfield Mount.

Back Cavendish Terrace, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Back Cavendish Terrace both ways from Heywood Place to West Hill Street.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street from Armytage Road to A644 Wakefield Road.

Roadworks

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A654 Thorpe Lane at Middleton Park Avenue.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at Sherwood Road. Sherwood Road is closed.

Potovens Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on Potovens Lane both ways at A61 Leeds Road.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.