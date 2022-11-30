West Yorkshire morning travel update: Severe delays on Calderdale Way heading into Halifax

M62

Congestion

Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and A6026. Average speed five mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of two minutes on A629 Northbound between M62 J24 (Ainley Top) and A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M621 Eastbound between M62 J27 (Gildersome) and J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

Sharpe Street – Road closed due to electricity work on Sharpe Street both ways between Church Street and Brunswick Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listing Drive – Road closed due to gas main work on Listing Drive both ways from Firthcliffe Lane to Ings Road.

Leys Lane – Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankhouse Lane – Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road – Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Street – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad