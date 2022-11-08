National Highways is renewing the waterproofing on the bridges that carry the M621 over Gildersome near Leeds. The work will begin on Friday, November 11, with two weekend closures due in place this month to carry out the work.

National Highways Project Manager, Oliver Dunderdale, said: “This scheme will protect the bridge joints and structure from rainwater damage and reduce the need for emergency repairs in the future.”

The M621 will be closed eastbound at Gildersome Interchange, between 9pm on Friday, November 11 and 5am on Monday, November 14. This work will then switch to the westbound carriageway between 9pm on Friday, November 18 and 5am on Monday, November 21.

Essential work to improve and protect a set of motorway bridges on the M621 in West Yorkshire will begin this month.

Traffic will be diverted off the M621 at junction 27 of the M62 at Birstall. This diversion has been agreed in advance with the police.

Mr Dunderdale said: “It’s important we carry out the work before the severe winter weather arrives. We’ve planned this work to minimise the impact on drivers as much as we can, but this work is unfortunately expected to cause some delays.

“Where possible, customers should plan for longer journeys or choose another route if one is available. We apologise in advance to customers who may be affected and thank you for your patience while this essential work is completed.”

The work is subject to weather conditions and if it cannot be carried out due to poor weather, a contingency period is scheduled from 9pm on Sunday, November 27 until 5am on Wednesday, November 30.

Updates will be shared on the National Highways website and social media channels.