The research, by GoShorty, analysed data from a series of Freedom of Information requests and government sources.

Dangerous driving refers to behaviour that could potentially endanger yourself or others on the road. Depending on the seriousness of the offence, you could receive a prison sentence of several years, a hefty fine, and a driving ban with the need to retake your test.

West Yorkshire is the most dangerous driving hotspot with a rate of 42.30 offences per 100,000 people. This is approximately twice the rate of any other area, as Greater Manchester has the second highest rate of 21.98 offences per 100,000 people.

West Yorkshire named worst region for dangerous driving

The county also came in third worst for offences of criminal damage to a vehicle, with 375.79 offences per 100,000 people, and fifth worst for speeding offences, at a rate of 5,910 per 100,000 people.

When it comes to theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, West Yorkshire again came in fifth worst with 174 offences, as well as sixth worst for the neglect of traffic directions, such as road signs and traffic lights, with almost 183 offences per 100,000 people.

Interfering with a motor vehicle refers to when someone is found to be tampering with a car, a part of a car, or its contents, with the intention of theft – and the county came in at eighth worst with almost 89 offences per 100,000 people.

West Yorkshire came in third worst for careless driving excluding the use of mobile phones, with 94.75 offences. When it comes to the use of mobile phones, the county was fourth worst with 51.59 offences per 100,000 people.

In other areas, London saw the most thefts from a vehicle with 687.51 per 100,000 while Essex has the highest number of seat belt offences with 286.57 per 100,000. Thames Valley saw the highest number of parking offences with 144.21 per 100,000 people, and Cumbria was the area with the most cases of using mobile phones whilst driving, with 80.03 per 100,000.