West Yorkshire tea-time traffic update: A62 lane closed due to stalled vehicle

Incidents

A62 - One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A62 Gelderd Road at A650 Wakefield Road (Gildersome). On the roundabout. Traffic is coping well.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M621 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M621 Eastbound between J6 Balm Road (Belle Isle Road) and M1. Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

Road Closures

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton - Road closed due to water main work on Turnsteads Drive both ways between Whitechapel Road and Turnsteads Crescent.

Headland Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Headland Lane both ways between High Street and Long Lane.

Bretton Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Bretton Street both ways between Bretfield Court and Bretton Park Way.

Garfit Hill, Birstall - Road closed due to electricity work on Garfit Hill both ways between A643 Church Lane and B6122 Muffit Lane.

Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street between Armytage Road and A644 Wakefield Road.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Stretchgate Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to telecoms work on Stretchgate Lane both ways between Albert Drive and Reservoir Road.

Copley Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Copley Lane both ways between Spring Wood Avenue and A6026 Wakefield Road.

Roadworks

Brunswick Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Brunswick Street near Brunswick Grove.

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at Sherwood Road. Expect delays.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.

A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A629 Keighley Road near the Morrisons Entrance.