Here’s your West Yorkshire tea-time traffic update for Monday November 7.

Incidents

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M621 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed 10 mph.

A650 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A650 Bruntcliffe Road. Westbound between Ashfield Road and A643 Howden Clough Road. Average speed 10 mph.

A650 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A650 Snow Hill View. Westbound between A642 Westgate and A61 Leeds Road (Newton Hill roundabout). Average speed 10 mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Westfield Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Westfield Road both ways between B6117 New North Road and Jeremy Lane.

Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Old Bank Road both ways between A638 Wakefield Road and Hollinroyd Road.

Darkfield Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to gas main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Pontefract Road and Ashdene Grove.

Westfield Road, Cleckheaton - Road closed due to construction on Westfield Road both ways between B6117 New North Road and Jeremy Lane.

Roadworks

M62- One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

M621 – Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M621 between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and J7 A61 (Stourton).

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive, Brighouse.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street, Brighouse

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Appleyard Road, Mytholmroyd.

A646 Market Street - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Market Street at Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe, Halifax.

B6123, Healy Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6123 Healey Lane between Hayburn Road and Wellington Street.