Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

M62 - Very slow traffic on M62 Westbound from J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Travel time is around 20 minutes.

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

A644 - Slow traffic on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound from B6117 Fall Lane to North Road. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Portland Place, Halifax - Delays of four minutes and delays easing on Portland Place. Northbound between A629 Skircoat Road and A629 Orange Street. Average speed 5 mph.

A629 Halifax/Elland - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road. Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed 10 mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Wilson Avenue, Mirfield - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Wilson Avenue both ways between Nettleton Road and Francis Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Jack Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Jack Lane both ways between Commonside and Peter Hill.

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

Roadworks

M62- One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at Victoria Street, Brighouse

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive, Rastrick.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

B6123, Healy Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6123 Healey Lane between Hayburn Road and Wellington Street.

B6132 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6132 Chevet Lane at Chevet Mews.

Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Batley Road at St Paul's Drive.

Church Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Church Road at Lock Lane.