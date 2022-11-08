Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 both ways from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

Portland Place, Halifax - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on Portland Place Northbound between A629 Skircoat Road and A58 Burdock Way (Orange Street Roundabout). Average speed 5 mph.

A629 Halifax - Delays of nine minutes on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed 5 mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Wilson Avenue, Mirfield - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Wilson Avenue both ways between Nettleton Road and Francis Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Westfield Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Westfield Road both ways between B6117 New North Road and Jeremy Lane.

Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Old Bank Road both ways between A638 Wakefield Road and Hollinroyd Road.

Roadworks

M62- One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Appleyard Road, Mytholmroyd

A655 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A655 Lumley Street near A639 Lumley Hill.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.

B6123, Healy Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6123 Healey Lane between Hayburn Road and Wellington Street.

North Baileygate - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on North Baileygate at Mill Dam Lane.

Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Batley Road at St Paul's Drive.

Church Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Church Road at Lock Lane.

Water Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Water Lane near Chestnut Green.