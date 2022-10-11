West Yorkshire traffic evening update: Road closed and queueing traffic both ways due to crash on M62

Congestion

Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on A645 Hill Top Westbound between Broach Lane and Malvern Road. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J32A A1(M) J41 and J34 A19 (Selby / Doncaster). Average speed 15 mph.

M62

Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.

Incidents

Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M62 both ways between J34 A19 (Selby / Doncaster) and J33 A162 (Ferrybridge Services). Detour in operation - Diversion through Knottingley which is already very busy.

Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Hartshead Moor Services is between J25 and J26. In the construction area. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

Traffic congestion on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound at Steanard Lane.

Traffic congestion on A629 Halifax Road both ways at East Street.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Moorfield Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Moorfield Street both ways between Mellor Street and Savile Park.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A650, Tong - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Tong Street near The Esso Garage.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.