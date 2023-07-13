News you can trust since 1853
West Yorkshire traffic update: Burst water pipe and crash lead to heavy delays across the district

Here is your regional afternoon traffic and travel update for Thursday, July 13.
By Kara McKune
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST- 3 min read

Incidents

A1 - Queueing traffic on The A1 both ways at B6474 Great North Road (Wentbridge North / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area.

Oakenshaw Lane - Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Oakenshaw Lane Southbound near School Lane.

Your afternoon traffic update for West YorkshireYour afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire
Ouchthorpe Lane - Road closed due to burst water main on Ouchthorpe Lane both ways between Newton Lodge Hospital and Hatfeild View. Traffic is coping well.

A644 - Queueing traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound at Sherwood Road. In the construction area.

Congestion

A1 - Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed five mph.

A644 - Severe delays of 28 minutes on A644 Huddersfield Road Eastbound in Ravensthorpe. Average speed five mph.

A644 - Severe delays of eleven minutes on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound between Cemetery Road and Jessamine Street. Average speed five mph.

A644 - Delays of three minutes on A644 Wakefield Road Eastbound between M62 J25 (Brighouse) and A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

A646 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A646 Burnley Road Westbound between Albert Road and Luddenden Lane. Average speed five mph.

Road Closures

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Bretton Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Bretton Street both ways between Bretfield Court and Bretton Park Way.

Garfit Hill, Birstall - Road closed due to electricity work on Garfit Hill both ways between A643 Church Lane and B6122 Muffit Lane.

Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street between Armytage Road and A644 Wakefield Road.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Stretchgate Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to telecoms work on Stretchgate Lane both ways between Albert Drive and Reservoir Road.

Roadworks

Brunswick Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Brunswick Street near Brunswick Grove.

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at Sherwood Road. Expect delays.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.

A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A629 Keighley Road near the Morrisons Entrance.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Break Neck.

