Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

A1 - One lane closed and queueing traffic for three miles due to spillage and earlier crash on A1 Southbound between Old Great North Road (Darrington Turn Off) and B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off).

M1 Northbound - One lane closed due to recovery work on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield).

M621 – Traffic congestion on M621 both ways at J2 A643 (Elland Road). In the construction area.

Congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

A1(M) - Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Southbound between J41 M62 J32A and A1. Average speed five mph.

Ackworth Moor Top Roundabout - Delays of two minutes on Ackworth Moor Top Roundabout Eastbound in Ackworth Moor Top. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Hebden Bridge - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A6914, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane, Elland.

A643 Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

A645 – Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A645 Hill Top at B6136 Ferrybridge Road.

A58 Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.