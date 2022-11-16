M62

Incidents

Delays on M62 Westbound from J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area. Travel time is 30 minutes.

Congestion

Delays of two minutes on Portland Place Northbound between A629 Skircoat Road and A629 Broad Street. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed five mph.

Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A629 Northbound between M62 J24 (Ainley Top) and A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on Huddersfield Road Southbound between A629 Calderdale Way (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and A629 Halifax Road. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of six minutes on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Queens Square and A6107 Bradley Road (White Cross Inn Junction). Average speed ten mph.

Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M1 Southbound between J44 A639 Leeds Road (Leeds South / Rothwell) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 15 mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Jack Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Jack Lane both ways between Commonside and Peter Hill.

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson’s Lane.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.