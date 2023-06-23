West Yorkshire traffic update: Friday evening congestion on the roads with drivers facing 26 minute delays in some areas
Incidents
A1 – Queueing traffic on The A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.
Congestion
M62 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.
M62 – Delays of three minutes on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 15 mph.
A1 – Severe delays of 26 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1(M) J38 (Red House) and Coal Pit Lane. Average speed ten mph.
A1 – Severe delays of 26 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed five mph.
Ackworth Road – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Ackworth Road Westbound between A639 Hardwick Road and A639 Park Road. Average speed five mph.
A58 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between A58 and Darcey Hey Lane. Average speed ten mph.
A58 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between Watkinsons Almhouses and Lane Ends Green. Average speed five mph.
A6026 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A6026 Wakefield Road Eastbound between Woodhouse Lane and Copley Close. Average speed five mph.
A629 – Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Siddal. Average speed ten mph.
Ainley Top – Delays of four minutes on Ainley Top Southbound between A629 Huddersfield Road and A629 Halifax Road. Average speed ten mph.