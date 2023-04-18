Congestion

M621 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M621 Eastbound between J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor) and M1. Average speed ten mph.

A62 - Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Kirkgate and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed ten mph

Delays are increasing on some roads this afternoon.

M1 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M1 Southbound between J46 A6120 William Parkin Way (Leeds Colton / Garforth) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A653 Dewsbury Road Southbound between White Rose Shopping Centre (White Rose Sainsburys roundabout) and M62 J28 (Tingley). Average speed ten mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

A638 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A638 Doncaster Road Eastbound between A61 Bridge Street and A6194 Neil Fox Way. Average speed 15 mph.

A638 - Delays of three minutes on A638 Ings Road Eastbound between A636 Denby Dale Road and A61 Kirkgate. Average speed five mph.

A644 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound between Cemetery Road and Fir Parade. Average speed five mph.

A641 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A641 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Dorchester Road and A643 Clifton Road. Average speed ten mph.

A629 - Delays of nine minutes on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of seven minutes on A58 Godley Road Westbound between Lower Brea and Godley Branch Road. Average speed five mph.

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

Heaton Road, Batley - Reports of heavy traffic due to a crash on Heaton Road Northbound near Carlinghow Hill.

A644 - Queueing traffic on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). In the construction area. A lane closure is in place.

Road closures

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Steps lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to telecoms work on Steps Lane both ways between Albert Road and Willow Clough.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

James Street - oad closed due to gas main work on James Street both ways between B6112 Stainland Road and Well Street.

Grasmere Drive - Road closed due to construction on Grasmere Drive both ways from Lower Edge Road to Thirlmere Avenue.

Thornhills Beck lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Thornhills Beck Lane both ways from Jay House Lane to Woodvale Office Park.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.

Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Roadworks

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6114 Dewsbury Road at Whitwell Green Lane.

A6026, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6026 Wakefield Road near the Volunteer Arms.

Cain Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.

Bank Top, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.

Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.

A644 - One lane closed due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). On the roundabout.

A638, Cleckheaton - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Bradford Road at B6121 Hunsworth Lane.

B6117, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

High Street, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on High Street between Rathlin Road and Kirkgate.

B6128, Shaw Cross - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

Wesley Street, Ossett - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Wesley Street between Millfields and Ventnor Way.

Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

Batley Road, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Peacock Avenue.

George Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on George Street both ways at West Parade.

Stanley Road, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Stanley Road both ways at Stanley Street.

