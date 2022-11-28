Incidents

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

A62 – Slow traffic on A62 Huddersfield Road Southbound at Church Road. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

B6117 – Reports of slow traffic due to crash on B6117 Heckmondwike Road Northbound near Beckett Nook.

A643 – Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A643 Elland Road both ways near The New Inn Pub.

Congestion

A629 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Siddal. Average speed five mph.

M62 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

A650 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A650 Wakefield Road Westbound between Booth Holme Close and Teasdale Street. Average speed ten mph.

Road closures

Sharpe Street – Road closed due to electricity work on Sharpe Street both ways between Church Street and Brunswick Street.

Listing Drive – Road closed due to gas main work on Listing Drive both ways from Firthcliffe Lane to Ings Road.

Leys Lane – Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

Bankhouse Lane – Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road – Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

High Street – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

