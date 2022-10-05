Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

A629 – Delays of nine minutes on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed five mph.

Portland Place – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on Portland Place Northbound between A629 Portland Place and A629 Orange Street. Average speed five mph.

Incidents

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area. Travel time is around 15 minute. Hartshead Moor Services is between J25 and J26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Lane – Reports of crash on Dale Lane near Mount Avenue. Traffic is coping well.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moorfield Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Moorfield Street both ways between Mellor Street and Savile Park.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A650, Tong - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Tong Street near The Esso Garage.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad