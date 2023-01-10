West Yorkshire traffic update: Queueing traffic and delays on M62 Eastbound

M62

Incidents

Queueing traffic and delays on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Congestion is building up around the Chain Bar Roundabout as traffic is queueing to enter the motorway. Traffic is also queueing southbound on the M606.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queueing traffic and delays on A644 Denholme Gate Road Eastbound at A58 Halifax Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

Congestion

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 25 mph.

Delays of two minutes on A629 Northbound between M62 J24 (Ainley Top) and A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed five mph.

Delays of one minute on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J31 A655 (Castleford). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad