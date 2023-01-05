News you can trust since 1853
West Yorkshire traffic update: Queueing traffic on M1 heavier than normal

Evening congestion on several parts of the M62 – Here is your West Yorkshire evening traffic update for Thursday, January 5.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Incidents

M1 – Queueing traffic and traffic heavier than normal on M1 Southbound at J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar).

A62 – Delays of eight minutes on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Northumberland Street and Old Fieldhouse Lane. Average speed five mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse
M62 – Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Congestion

A629 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and A6026. Average speed five mph.

A62 – Delays of eight minutes on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Northumberland Street and Old Fieldhouse Lane. Average speed five mph.

A62 – Delays of four minutes on A62 Leeds Road Southbound in Bradley. Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

Road closures

Harbour Road – Road closed due to water main work on Harbour Road both ways between Farfield Grove and Verdun Road.

Stocks Lane – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Edge Road – Road closed due to construction on Edge Road both ways from Smithy Brook Lane to Judy Haigh Lane.

Chapel Lane – Road closed due to water main work on Chapel Lane Eastbound from Leys Lane to Beaumont Street.

Leys Lane – Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

A644 – Road closed due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road both ways between A629 Halifax Road and Cragg Lane.

M62West Yorkshire