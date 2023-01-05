West Yorkshire traffic update: Queueing traffic on M1 heavier than normal

Incidents

M1 – Queueing traffic and traffic heavier than normal on M1 Southbound at J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A62 – Delays of eight minutes on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Northumberland Street and Old Fieldhouse Lane. Average speed five mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

M62 – Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

A629 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and A6026. Average speed five mph.

A62 – Delays of eight minutes on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Northumberland Street and Old Fieldhouse Lane. Average speed five mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A62 – Delays of four minutes on A62 Leeds Road Southbound in Bradley. Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures

Harbour Road – Road closed due to water main work on Harbour Road both ways between Farfield Grove and Verdun Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edge Road – Road closed due to construction on Edge Road both ways from Smithy Brook Lane to Judy Haigh Lane.

Chapel Lane – Road closed due to water main work on Chapel Lane Eastbound from Leys Lane to Beaumont Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leys Lane – Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.