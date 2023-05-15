West Yorkshire traffic update: Reports of delays during Monday evening rush hour

Incidents

A653 – Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A653 Leeds Road both ways near Bywell Road.

A62 – Slow traffic on A62 Leeds Road both ways at Sunny Bank Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M62.

Congestion

M62 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of four minutes on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between Chain Bar and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

Chain Bar – Delays of one minute on Chain Bar Eastbound between A58 Whitehall Road and A58 Whitehall Road West. Average speed 15 mph.

A58 – Delays of two minutes on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Break Neck and Whitehall Street. Average speed ten mph.

A58 – Delays of four minutes on A58 Wharf Street Eastbound between Watson Mill Lane and Stanley Street. Average speed five mph.

A644 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A644 Huddersfield Road Eastbound between Hurst Lane and Aire Street. Average speed five mph.

Road closures

Pudsey Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Pudsey Road both ways from Shore New Road to A646 Burnley Road.

Shore New Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Shore New Road both ways from Pudsey Road to Tonge Brink.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to electricity work on Scar Head Road both ways between Newton Terrace and Long Lane.

Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to gas main work on Blackwood Hall Lane both ways from Milner Gate to Raven Bank.

Kershaw Drive, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.

Stocks Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Buttress Lane.

Stocks Drive, Mytholmroyd – Road closed due to water main work on Stocks Drive both ways from Simpson Road to Thrush Hill Road.

Old Lees Road, Hebden Bridge – Road closed due to water main work on Old Lees Road both ways between A6033 Keighley Road and Hurst Road.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield – Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Kirkgate – Road closed due to gas main work on Kirkgate Northbound between Kirkgate and The Springs.

Warmfield Lane, Wakefield – Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Love Lane, Castleford – Road closed due to water main work on Love Lane both ways between Barnes Road and John Street.

Warren Avenue, Knottingley – Road closed due to water main work on Warren Avenue both ways between Rossiter Drive and Simpsons Lane.

Roadworks

B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).