West Yorkshire traffic update: Road closed due to burst water main and other disruptions
Incidents
M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Travel time is 20 minutes.
Ouchthorpe Lane – Road closed due to burst water main on Ouchthorpe Lane both ways from Newton Lane to Hatfeild View. Traffic is coping well.
A1 – Queueing traffic on A1 both ways around B6474 Great North Road (Wentbridge North / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area.
Congestion
M62 – Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.
M1 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 15 mph.
A1 – Severe delays of 14 minutes on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.