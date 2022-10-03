West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays increasing on the M62 between J25 and J27

Congestion

A629 - Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Siddal. Average speed five mph.

A629 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A629 Northbound between M62 J24 (Ainley Top) and A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Severe delays increasing on the M62 between J25 and J27

M62 - Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

A650 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A650 Wakefield Road Westbound between Cliffe Park Way and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

A629 - Partially blocked, traffic problem and queueing traffic on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Halifax Road and A6026.

A644 - Slow traffic on A644 Denholme Gate Road around A58 Halifax Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

A62 - Slow traffic on A62 Huddersfield Road Northbound at A652 Bradford Road (Greyhound traffic lights).

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Congestion to J25 (Brighouse) and A650 Wakefield Road as it approaches J27. In the construction area.

M1 - One lane closed due to stalled car on M1 Southbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar). Traffic is coping well.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from Benns Lane to Mount Tabor Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

College Road, Gildersome - Road closed due to water main work on College Road both ways between A62 Gelderd Road and Parkway.

A6194 - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestow Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Sowerby Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643 - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

B6117, Station Road - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Towcester Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.