West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays of 15 minutes increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 and J27
Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Monday, April 24.
Congestion
M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.
M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.
A1 - Severe delays of 16 minutes on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.
A1 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Jackson's Lane (Darrington Service Station). Average speed 15 mph.
M1 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 15 mph.
M1 - Delays of three minutes on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J41 A650 (Carrgate). Average speed 20 mph.
Incidents
M1 - Long delays and queueing traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Congestion to past J40 (Ossett / Wakefield). Travel time is around 30 minutes. In the construction area.
Road closures
Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.
New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.
Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.
Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.
Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.
Briestfield Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Briestfield Road both ways between Carr Lane and Jackson's Lane.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.
Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Water Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Water Lane between Ferrybridge Road and A645 Bondgate.
Roadworks
B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6114 Dewsbury Road at Whitwell Green Lane.
Cain Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.
A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.
Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.
A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Kirk Lane.
A646 Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road near A6033 Commercial Street.
Quarry Road, Gomersal - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Quarry Road at Sherwood Avenue.
B638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Wakefield Road at High Road.
B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).
Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.