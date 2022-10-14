West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays of 15 minutes increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J24 and J27

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 16 minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Severe delays of 15 minutes increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J24 and J27.

M621 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A650 - Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A650 Bruntcliffe Road Westbound between A650 and A643 Howden Clough Road. Average speed five mph.

A650 - Delays of three minutes on A650 Bradford Road Westbound in East Ardsley. Average speed 15 mph.

Incidents

Ossett Lane, Dewsbury - Reports of slow traffic due to a crash on Ossett Lane Northbound near Manor Garth Road.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 25 minute.

Kell Lane, Stump Cross, Halifax - Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to a crash on Kell Lane both ways near The Stump Cross Inn.

A645 - Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A645 Pontefract Road both ways near The Esso Petrol Station.

Road closures

A647 Halifax - Road closed due to burst water main on A647 Boothtown Road both ways between Woodlands Road and Bankfield View. Detour in operation - For Bus Service 22. Also affecting school bus services C53, C54 and TA6.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from Benns Lane to Mount Tabor Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Lower Mill Bank Road, Soyland Town - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road, Brighouse.

A6194 - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Gibbet Street, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Warley Road.

Gibbet Street, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Spring Hall Lane.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Kell Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Kell Lane near The Stump Cross Inn.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road near Lightcliffe Primary School.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road at St Giles Road, Brighouse.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Halifax Road at Granny Hall Lane, Brighouse.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue.

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

B6136 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6136 Sheepwalk Lane at Woodlands Avenue.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A645 Hill Top at B6136 Ferrybridge Road.