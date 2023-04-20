Congestion

M621 - Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M621 Eastbound between J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor) and M1. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Southbound between J46 A6120 William Parkin Way (Leeds Colton / Garforth) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 15 mph.

Traffic building on the M62.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A653 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A653 Dewsbury Road Southbound between White Rose Shopping Centre (White Rose Sainsburys roundabout) and M62 J28 (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - easing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A62 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Woodland Road and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of two minutes on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between Knowle Top Road and Lane Ends Green. Average speed ten mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 15 mph.

A629 - Delays of nine minutes on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed five mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58 - Average speed five mph on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between Jerry Lane and Darcey Hey Lane.

A58 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A58 West Street Westbound between Woodland Drive and Lilly Street. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

M621 - Slow traffic on M621 Eastbound from J5 Tunstall Road to M1. Travel time is around 10 minutes. In the construction area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M62 Eastbound from J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) to J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). All lanes have been reopened. Travel time is around 15 minutes.

A62 - Queueing traffic on A62 Leeds Road Southbound from A649 Halifax Road to Sunny Bank Road. Travel time is around 15 minutes.

A68 - Queueing traffic on A58 Godley Road both ways at Godley Branch Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Steps lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to telecoms work on Steps Lane both ways between Albert Road and Willow Clough.

Canal Road, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Canal Road both ways between A6026 Wakefield Road and Fall Lane.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mill Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to water main work on Mill Lane both ways from Hays Lane to White Gate.

Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.

James Street - Road closed due to gas main work on James Street both ways between B6112 Stainland Road and Well Street.

Grasmere Drive - Road closed due to construction on Grasmere Drive both ways from Lower Edge Road to Thirlmere Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornhills Beck lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Thornhills Beck Lane both ways from Jay House Lane to Woodvale Office Park.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.

Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briestfield Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Briestfield Road both ways between Carr Lane and Jackson's Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6114 Dewsbury Road at Whitwell Green Lane.

Cain Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.

Bank Top, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.

Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Kirk Lane.

A6036, Northowram- Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6036 Back Clough at Joseph Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6117, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

B638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Wakefield Road at High Road.

B6128, Shaw Cross - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6128, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6128 Highfield Road at Cooperative Street.