Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed ten mph.

M621 - Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M621 Eastbound between J2A Cemetery Road (Holbeck) and M1. Average speed ten mph.

There are currently severe delays of 27 minutes on the M62 Westbound.

M1 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M1 Southbound between J45 A63 Pontefract Lane (Leeds Cross Green) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of three minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of one minute on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.

A650 - Delays of two minutes on A650 Tingley Common Westbound between A650 and Shire Road. Average speed five mph.

M621 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

A650 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A650 Bradford Road Westbound between Woodlands and Westerton Road. Average speed ten mph.

A629 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A629 Westbound between A62 Castlegate and A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A58 West Street Westbound between Crow Wood Park and Watson Mill Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

A58 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between Parkfield Drive and Willow Houses. Average speed ten mph

Portland Place, Halifax - Delays of four minutes and delays easing on Portland Place Northbound between A629 Skircoat Road and A58 Burdock Way (Orange Street Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

A62 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between Alma Lane and Little Taylor Hall Lane. Average speed ten mph

A652 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A652 Bradford Road Northbound between Upper South Street and Centenary Way. Average speed ten mph.

Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield - Delays of six minutes on Jacobs Well Lane Northbound between A61 Marsh Way and A61 Leeds Road (Newton Hill roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

A58, Halifax - Slow traffic on A58 Godley Road both ways at Godley Branch Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation for gas main work.

Road closures

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Steps lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to telecoms work on Steps Lane both ways between Albert Road and Willow Clough.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

James Street - oad closed due to gas main work on James Street both ways between B6112 Stainland Road and Well Street.

Grasmere Drive - Road closed due to construction on Grasmere Drive both ways from Lower Edge Road to Thirlmere Avenue.

Thornhills Beck lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Thornhills Beck Lane both ways from Jay House Lane to Woodvale Office Park.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.

Whewell Street, Birstall - Road closed due to construction on Whewell Street both ways between A652 Bradford Road and A643 Low Lane.

Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Roadworks

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6114 Dewsbury Road at Whitwell Green Lane.

A6026, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6026 Wakefield Road near the Volunteer Arms.

Cain Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.

Bank Top, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.

Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.

B6117, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

B6128, Shaw Cross - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

Wesley Street, Ossett - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Wesley Street between Millfields and Ventnor Way.

Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

George Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on George Street both ways at West Parade.