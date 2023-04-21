Congestion

A1 - Severe delays of 35 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between M62 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed five mph.

A1 - Severe delays of 29 minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1(M) (Marr) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.

There are currently severe delays of 35 minutes increasing on A1 Southbound.

M1 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M1 Southbound between J46 A6120 William Parkin Way (Leeds Colton / Garforth) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A656 - Delays of six minutes on A656 Southbound between Close Road and A639 Park Road. Average speed 15 mph.

A58 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A58 New Bank Westbound between Lower Brea and A647 Haley Hill. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of one minute and delays easing on A58 West Street Westbound between Willow Hall Drive and Bridge Street. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A58 Rochdale Road Westbound between Kenworthy Lane and Fountain Street. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

B6117, Heckmondwike - Reports of slow traffic due to crash on B6117 Market Street Northbound near Station Lane.

A629, Halifax - Reports ofslow traffic due to crash on A629 Ovenden Road Northbound before Ovenden Way.

Road closures

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Steps lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to telecoms work on Steps Lane both ways between Albert Road and Willow Clough.

Canal Road, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Canal Road both ways between A6026 Wakefield Road and Fall Lane.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Mill Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to water main work on Mill Lane both ways from Hays Lane to White Gate.

Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.

James Street - Road closed due to gas main work on James Street both ways between B6112 Stainland Road and Well Street.

Grasmere Drive - Road closed due to construction on Grasmere Drive both ways from Lower Edge Road to Thirlmere Avenue.

Thornhills Beck lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Thornhills Beck Lane both ways from Jay House Lane to Woodvale Office Park.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.

Union Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to telecoms work on Union Street One Way Street from Bond Street to Prince Street.

Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Briestfield Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Briestfield Road both ways between Carr Lane and Jackson's Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Girnhill Lane, Featherstone - Road closed due to water main work on Girnhill Lane both ways between Priory Road and Stoborough Crescent.

Roadworks

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6114 Dewsbury Road at Whitwell Green Lane.

Cain Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.

Bank Top, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.

Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Kirk Lane.

A6036, Northowram- Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6036 Back Clough at Joseph Avenue.

B638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Wakefield Road at High Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

B6128, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6128 Highfield Road at Cooperative Street.

