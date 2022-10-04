West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays of 56 minutes increasing on the M62 between J28 and M606

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 30 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed five mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 56 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and M606. Average speed five mph.

Severe delays of 56 minutes increasing Westbound on the M62 between J28 and M606.

M62 - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 26 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A643 - Delays of five minutes on A643 Brighouse Road Eastbound between Old Lindley Road and A629 (Ainley Top Roundabout).

A643 - Delays of eight minutes on A643 New Hey Road Eastbound between A629 (Ainley Top Roundabout) and Regent Close. Average speed ten mph.

A62 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A62 Westbound between A644 Huddersfield Road and M62 (Brighouse). Average speed ten mph.

A62 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between Leeds Road and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

A62 - Delays of six minutes on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between Alma Lane and Little Taylor Hall Lane. Average speed ten mph.

A62 - Delays of eight minutes on A62 Huddersfield Road Southbound in Batley. Average speed five mph.

Gildersome Interchange - Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on Gildersome Interchange Westbound between A643 Howden Clough Road and A650 Tong Street. Average speed five mph.

A58 - Delays of four minutes on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between Leyburn Avenue and Thompson Close. Average speed five mph.

A58 - Delays of one minute on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Break Neck and Whitehall Street. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Severe delays of eleven minutes on A58 Whitehall Road West Eastbound between Corrance Road and Whitehall Road. Average speed ten mph

A58 - Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between A650 and M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed five mph.

Chain Bar - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Chain Bar Westbound between A58 Whitehall Road West and A58 Whitehall Road (Hellfire Crossroads). Average speed 15 mph.

M606 - Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M606 Southbound between J2 Merrydale Road (Euroway Trading Estates) and J1 M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed ten mph.

A636 - Delays of five minutes on A636 Denby Dale Road Northbound between A636 and M1 J39 (Wakefield / Durkar). Average speed ten mph.

Wakefield Road - Delays of three minutes on Wakefield Road Westbound between A638 Dewsbury Road and M1 (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.

A638 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A638 Wakefield Road Westbound between B6129 Wakefield Road and Old Bank Road. Average speed ten mph.

A638 - Delays of nine minutes on A638 Bradford Road Westbound between Primrose Lane and Heaton Street. Average speed five mph.

A650 - Delays of two minutes on A650 Tingley Common Westbound between A650 and Shire Road. Average speed five mph.

A650 - Delays of six minutes on A650 Bruntcliffe Road Westbound between Cardigan Avenue and A643 Howden Clough Road. Average speed five mph.

Drightlington Roundabout - Delays of seven minutes on Drightlington Roundabout Eastbound between A650 and M62 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

A650 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A650 Westgate Hill Street Eastbound in East Bierley. Average speed five mph.

M621 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph.

A641 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A641 Huddersfield Road Southbound between Mayfield Grove and A643 Clifton Road. Average speed ten mph.

A629 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Southbound between Heath Road and A6026. Average speed five mph.

A629 - Delays of seven minutes on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and A6026. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

M62 - Long delays due to earlier Police incident on M62 both ways between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J23 (Huddersfield) on the Eastbound Carriageway and J27 (M621 / Gildersome) heading west.

Road closures

Lower Mill Bank Road, Ripponden - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from Benns Lane to Mount Tabor Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

A6194 - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestow Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

B6117 Station Road - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Towcester Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

