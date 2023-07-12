West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays on M62 as one lane is closed due to stalled car

Incidents

M62 – One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled car on M62 Westbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).

A641 – Very slow traffic on A641 Huddersfield Road both ways at A58 Whitehall Road (Hellfire Crossroads). In the construction area. Traffic is also slow on the A58 both ways. temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A644 – Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A644 Brighouse & Denholme Gate Road both ways at A6036 Halifax Road.

A1 – Slow traffic on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane closures are in operation due to the long term roadworks.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 18 minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

A629 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A629 Salterhebble Hill Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Bankhouse Lane. Average speed ten mph.

M1 – Severe delays of twelve minutes on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 – Delays of four minutes on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed 15 mph.