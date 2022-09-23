Congestion

Portland Place, Halifax - Delays of one minute and delays easing on Portland Place Northbound between A629 Portland Place and A629 Cow Green.

A629 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Severe delays on the M62.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62 - Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

A642 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A642 New Road Westbound between Daw Lane and Sandy Lane. Average speed five mph.

Incidents

Thornes Moor Road, Wakefield - Reports of crash on Thornes Moor Road near Brackendale Road. Traffic is coping well.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Travel time is around 25 minute. In the construction area.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Travel time is around 25 minute.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Grange Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Grange Street both ways from Wheatley Lane to East Park Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Hough, Northowram, Halifax - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Hough both ways from Kell Lane to Nettle Grove.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Carleton Road, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Carleton Road both ways between Churchbalk Lane and Carleton Crest.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Ewood Drive, Mytholmroyd

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Sowerby Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A629 Elland - Lane closed due to construction on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound before A6026. Expect delays.

A643 Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A644 Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Huddersfield Road at Steanard Lane.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

Westerton Road, Tingley - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on Westerton Road at Hesketh Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to paving repairs on A642 Northfield Lane at North Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A61 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A61 Leeds Road at Silver Street.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

Carleton Road, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Carleton Road at Churchbalk Lane.

Horsefair, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Horsefair both ways between Trinity Street and Broad Lane.