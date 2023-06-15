News you can trust since 1853
West Yorkshire traffic update: Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M62

Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M62 – Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Thursday, June 14.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 07:49 BST

Incidents

M62 – Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on M62 Westbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top).

A1 – Slow traffic on A1 both ways between Leys Road and A639 (Barnsdale Bar). In the construction area.

A636 – One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on A636 Denby Dale Road Northbound from Thornes Lane to Charlesworth Way.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between M606 and J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.

A1 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A162 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

