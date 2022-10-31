Congestion

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.

Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound from J25 A644 to J24 A629.

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

Incidents

A646 - Heavy traffic on A646 Bridge Lanes, Hebden Bridge, both ways at Heptonstall Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M606 - Lane closed on entry ramp due to stalled truck on M606 Northbound at J1 M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Traffic is coping well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Congestion to the A644 Wakefield Road as traffic gets off at J25 as traffic attempts to avoid the delays.

A644 - Heavy traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound at Alegar Street, Brighouse.

A644 - Slow traffic on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound at Ravenswharfe Road.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Royd Lane, Ripponden - Road closed due to electricity work on Bank Royd Lane both ways between Scammonden Road and Clough House Lane.

Lower Mill Bank Road, Ripponden - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from Benns Lane to Mount Tabor Road.

Westfield Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Westfield Road both ways between B6117 New North Road and Jeremy Lane.

Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Old Bank Road both ways between A638 Wakefield Road and Hollinroyd Road.

Andrew Street, Featherstone - Road closed due to gas main work on Andrew Street both ways from A645 Wakefield Road to St Martins Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darkfield Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to gas main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Pontefract Road and Ashdene Grove.

Roadworks

A646 Market Street, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Market Street at Stubbing Holme Road.

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Appleyard Road, Mytholmroyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.