West Yorkshire traffic - Your morning update for Wednesday November 16
Here’s your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Wednesday November 16.
Incidents
M621 - Slow traffic on M621 Westbound from J7 A61 (Stourton) to J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley).
Congestion
M621 - Delays of four minutes on M621 Eastbound between M62 J27 (Gildersome) and J2 A643 (Elland Road). Average speed 25 mph.
Road closures
High Street, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.
Providence Street, Scholes - Road closed due to water main work on Providence Street both ways between Tabbs Lane and B6379 Westfield Lane.
Branch Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Branch Road One Way Street from Henrietta Street to Commercial Street.
Upper Commercial Street, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Upper Commercial Street from Market Place to B6123 Mayman Lane.
Roadworks
M621 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M621 between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and J7 A61 (Stourton).
A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot.
A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.
A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive, Rastrick.
A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street, Brighouse.
A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.
B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.
A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.
A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Thorpe Lower Lane at Milner Lane.
A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Martingale Drive.
Knowler Hill - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Knowler Hill both ways at Lee Street.
Mill Forest Hill - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Mill Forest Way both ways between B6128 Challenge Way and Hill Rise.