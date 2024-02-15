Westbound M62 to be closed for two weekends as emergency repairs carried out
National Highways is carrying out emergency repairs to four drain cover mountings in lane one of the westbound carriageway between junction 20 for Rochdale and Oldham and junction 19 at Heywood.
The repairs will be carried out between 8pm on Friday, February 16 and 5am on Monday, February 19 and again from 8pm on Friday, February 23 and 5am on Monday, February 26.
This is a four-lane section of the motorway and lane one of the westbound carriageway will be closed during the day on the Saturdays and Sundays, with lanes one and two closed overnight on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The mountings for the manhole covers are worn and need repairs to prevent them from collapsing and causing a hazard to motorway users.
As well as carrying out these repairs, National Highways staff will take advantage of the lane closures to carry out other maintenance, inspections and cleaning.
At times motorway users may not see people working in the area – once the repairs have completed, the concrete used to secure the manhole covers will need several hours to harden before lanes can re-open.
Live traffic information is available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 1235000.
Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest – National Highways’ regional X feed.