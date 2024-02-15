Westbound M62 to be closed for two weekends as emergency repairs carried out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Highways is carrying out emergency repairs to four drain cover mountings in lane one of the westbound carriageway between junction 20 for Rochdale and Oldham and junction 19 at Heywood.

The repairs will be carried out between 8pm on Friday, February 16 and 5am on Monday, February 19 and again from 8pm on Friday, February 23 and 5am on Monday, February 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a four-lane section of the motorway and lane one of the westbound carriageway will be closed during the day on the Saturdays and Sundays, with lanes one and two closed overnight on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Roadworks will see the M62 near Rochdale closed off for two weekends in the coming weeks, potentially affecting West Yorkshire residents.

The mountings for the manhole covers are worn and need repairs to prevent them from collapsing and causing a hazard to motorway users.

As well as carrying out these repairs, National Highways staff will take advantage of the lane closures to carry out other maintenance, inspections and cleaning.

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out to travel along the M62.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At times motorway users may not see people working in the area – once the repairs have completed, the concrete used to secure the manhole covers will need several hours to harden before lanes can re-open.

Live traffic information is available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 1235000.