What happened on Burnley Road: One person taken to hospital after collision on A646

A major route through Calderdale was closed yesterday afternoon (Thursday) following a crash.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A646 Burnley Road Eastbound was closed between Luddenden Lane and Warley Wood Lane following a collision involving two vehicles at around 1.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 1.28pm on Thursday afternoon (July 3) to report a collision on the A646 Burnley Road in Halifax.

"An ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Calderdale Royal Hospital.”