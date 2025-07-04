What happened on Burnley Road: One person taken to hospital after collision on A646

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Jul 2025, 07:47 BST
A major route through Calderdale was closed yesterday afternoon (Thursday) following a crash.

A646 Burnley Road Eastbound was closed between Luddenden Lane and Warley Wood Lane following a collision involving two vehicles at around 1.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 1.28pm on Thursday afternoon (July 3) to report a collision on the A646 Burnley Road in Halifax.

"An ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Calderdale Royal Hospital.”

