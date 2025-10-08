A Calderdale road was shut earlier this morning because of a “police incident”.

Saddleworth Road was closed in West Vale from around 6am.

Team Pennine bus company posted: “Due to a police incident in Saddleworth Road ,West Vale, the 343 will be diverting and not serving some stops.”

The road is now open and buses are running as normal.

We will update this story with more details when we have them confirmed.