What has happened in Copley: 999 crews scrambled to Calderdale village

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 10:22 BST
Emergency crews were scrambled to an incident in a Calderdale village this morning.

Firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the A6026 Wakefield Road in Copley at around 7.15am.

The road was shut in both directions between Copley Lane and Bankhouse Lane while the 999 crews dealt with the incident.

The road is now understood to be open.

We will update this story with more details about what happened when we have them confirmed.

