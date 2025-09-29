What has happened in Sowerby Bridge: 'Police incident' shuts Calderdale road and diverts buses

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:22 BST
Police have shut a major Calderdale route.

Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge is closed in both directions.

Bus company Team Pennine, who posted at around 11am, say the closure is due to a “police incident”.

There is heavy traffic being reported in the area and buses are being diverted.

The road is closed

Team Pennine’s post said: “Due to a police incident on Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge the 561, 562 and 563 are diverting via Barkisland and West Vale in both directions until further notice.”

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

