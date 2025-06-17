Multi-million pound plans which Calderdale Council hopes will get more people walking and cycling have been revealed.

Canal towpath improvements, resurfacing a town centre pathway link and some new cycle parking in Todmorden town centre all form part of the £2.5m programme presented by the council in partnership with Todmorden Town Deal Board.

Better lighting in, and improving crossings around, Centre Vale Park will also be part of the package.

The proposals include improving the Rochdale Canal towpath between Todmorden town centre and Walsden village, making the route more easily accessible.

Public space improvements planned for outside the Mr Beans cafe, which is opposite Centre Vale Park

Resurfacing of the “Tipside” path running between the social housing flats at Hallroyd Crescent and Todmorden Market will bring similar benefits.

Wider pavements are planned around Todmorden C of E School, also supporting access to Centre Vale Park, and a new puffin crossing and bollards will be installed to improve safety.

Town centre public space improvements are planned, including a new public space close to Mr Beans cafe, opposite Centre Vale Park on Burnley Road.

New signage with clearer information for residents and visitors to help them choose routes to get around complete the package.

Coun Sarah Courtney

The Active Todmorden is part of the £17.5m Todmorden Town Deal regeneration programme, funded by the government.

Proposals for a cycle lane, which had been subject to opposition, were dropped.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to reveal the final plans for the Active Todmorden project, supporting improved access around the town.

“Thank you to everyone who shared their feedback throughout the development process.

“We believe that we now have a project which will really benefit the town, making it easier and safer for people to get around and expanding opportunities to explore the town’s distinctive natural landscape,” said Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder).

Pam Warhurst, chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board, added the final plans would “achieve a fantastic mix of improvements that help connect our places and spaces in a more coherent and inviting way, supporting people and visitors to enjoy using our independent shops and markets and complementing the wider investment into a better Centre Vale Park for all”.