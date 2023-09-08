Watch more videos on Shots!

Work on the £17.7m project started two years ago, causing the bus station to partially close.

Some bus services are still running from a temporary bus station on Winding Road, including the 502 service to Keighley, which moved there on Sunday (September 3).

West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which is delivering the project, says the bus station will reopen to the public in stages.

Halifax Bus Station is opening soon

This is because of the nature of the construction works, which have been undertaken in four phases.

Opening the building will see the completion of phase three.

The final phase will include demolition of the temporary bus station and completion of the final bus bays.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: “We are making a significant investment in Halifax Bus Station to improve connectivity across the town and wider region.

“As with any large infrastructure project, there are a lot of final checks to carry out to make sure it is fit for purpose and can operate safely.

“We want to open the bus station to the public as soon as possible and hope to provide dates for the building’s opening and final phase of construction in the coming weeks.”

Alongside improved passenger facilities and better access to the town centre, plans for the new station include environmentally friendly features.

