When the next phase of the major £120m A629 scheme will begin

Commuters between Halifax and Huddersfield will be in for respite before the next major phase of work begins on the A629.

The improvement works between Salterhebble and Shaw Hill are the first project being delivered as part of the £120m A629 improvement programme, funded by the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund.

READ MORE: First phase of major Halifax road improvements project is finally completed



The work which was started in August 2017 was expected to last for 52 weeks but work overran.

However, the project has now been completed and the attention now turns to the next phase which will see work of the Calder and Hebble junction.

READ MORE: First phase of £120m A629 scheme is complete - here's what is planned next

The project includes a new link road between the A629 and Stainland Road via a new bridge spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation with a new roundabout on Stainland Road, widening Elland Wood Bottom and Stainland Road.

This virtual reality video shows the ambitious Elland bypass bridge plan from the A629

When is work due to start?

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: "We're still planning for the Calder and Hebble Junction project; the next step is to submit the planning application in the next couple of weeks. It will then be another year to 18 months for the project to be designed in detail and then construction will begin around early 2020."

The planned major upgrade of the A629 Calder and Hebble Junction has received funding through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of Government investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP). This particular phase will cost £19m.