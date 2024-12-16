There is no reopening date yet for one of Calderdale’s busiest routes which has been shut for emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer.

As reported by the Courier on Friday night, the A646 Halifax Road had to be closed suddenly between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

The closure – in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown – remained in place all weekend and Calderdale Council had said the road will still be closed throughout this week.

In its latest update this afternoon, the council says work is underway by Yorkshire Water but due to its complex nature, there is currently no timescale for reopening the road.

The diversions in place after the closure of the A646 between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

The route is the main link between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and its closure has caused delays to drivers and bus passengers having to be diverted.

Traders in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden have also been reporting a drop in trade as people avoid the road closure.

Diversions are in place, with lorries being sent onto the M62 and other traffic re-routed via the A58 through Littleborough.

Calderdale Council is urging people to follow the signed routes and not try to use other rural, narrow roads which it says are not suitable for heavy volumes of traffic.

The road has been shut since Friday night

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council has placed extensive signage on surrounding routes to advise of the closure point and remind people that businesses remain open.

"Hebden Bridge, and as far as Stony Lane, can be reached from the Halifax side and people can access as far as Charlestown from the Todmorden side.

"The pavement is currently passable for pedestrians at the closure point but due to safety reasons there is no access for any vehicles."

Metro has said the 591, 592 and 593 buses will follow different routes during the closure.

"Services 591 and 592 are diverting between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge via Walsden, Littleborough, the A58 road by Blackstone Edge Reservoir, Turvin Road, Blackstone Edge Road, Cragg Vale and Mytholmoyd,” it said.

"Services will be running between Burnley and Hebden Bridge only whilst the road is closed.

"Through passengers to and from Halifax will have to connect with service 593 in Hebden Bridge.

"Service 590 between Todmorden and Rochdale is unaffected.”

The council spokesperson said it is liaising with Yorkshire Water and requesting regular updates on the work and its potential timescales.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We absolutely understand how disruptive this emergency road closure is and, as a resident, I know that people living and working in the area are concerned about the timing and duration of the closure.

“We’re doing all we can to advise people that businesses are still open as normal and would appreciate people’s support, especially at this busy time of year.

"Our towns can still be accessed up to the closure point and trains are running as normal.

“Please follow the official diversions and do not attempt to drive beyond the closure point. The road is closed for people’s safety and barriers are in place to make sure that everyone remains safe.”