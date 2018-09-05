When will Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd re-open after burst water main

Motoristss have been given advice about travelling along Burnley Road in Mythomroyd and when the route is set to re-open.

The burst pipe has caused major damage to Burnley Road outside the Dusty Miller pub this morning.

However, it is not known how bad the damage is to the road and pipework.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: "Due to a burst water main at the junction of Caldene Avenue and Burnley Road the A646 in Mytholmroyd is closed until further notice.

"Please find an alternative route and allow extra time for your journey. Staff are on site and we will post updates when available."

One school in the valley has been forced to close because of the water main burst.

School bus services are also warning parents and students that they are unable to stop at certain points.